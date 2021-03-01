Live

Watch CBSN Live

Biden meets with Mexico's president for first time since taking office

President Biden focused on the United States' relationship with Mexico in his first meeting with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador since entering the White House. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith join CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss the meeting, plus the ongoing debate over COVID relief and former President Donald Trump's first speech since leaving office.
