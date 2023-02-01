Biden-McCarthy debt limit talks on tap: CBS News Flash Feb. 1, 2023 Ahead of a meeting at the White House Wednesday, President Biden will ask House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to tell him what budget cuts the GOP is seeking before agreeing to raise the federal debt limit. Mr. Biden is demanding that McCarthy agree to avoid a government default on federal debt. Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor who was President Trump's U.N. ambassador is planning to announce her own run for the White House on Feb. 15. And a green comet is expected to brighten skies over the Northern Hemisphere Wednesday and Thursday.