Biden, Macron pay tribute to WWII veterans on 80th anniversary of D-Day Eighty years after D-Day, President Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders gathered in Normandy to honor the thousands of Allied soldiers who gave their lives to help bring freedom to Europe. In his speech on Thursday, Mr. Biden also drew comparisons between the actions of Hitler's Nazi forces and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Tony Dokoupil reports from Normandy.