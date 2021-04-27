58% of Americans approve of Biden's performance so far, CBS News poll says President Biden will mark his 100th day in office this week and will deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress. Ahead of the milestone, a CBS News poll found that 58% of Americans approve of the job Mr. Biden is doing so far. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN to discuss what people think the president is doing well and outlines what the next priorities are for the Biden administration.