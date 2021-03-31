Biden unveils ambitious $2 trillion infrastructure plan President Biden unveiled an ambitious $2 trillion infrastructure plan. Part of the legislation is aimed at fixing the nation's roads and bridges and creating more affordable housing. The White House says the plan would create millions of jobs, but lawmakers are clashing over how to pay for the proposal. The Biden administration wants to pay for it through an increase in the corporate tax rate, which has already led to opposition from some Republicans. CBS News chief White House reporter Nancy Cordes reports from Pittsburgh, then joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more.