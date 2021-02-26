Biden holds high-stakes call with Saudi King Salman ahead of new intel report on Khashoggi The Biden administration is set to release an intelligence report on the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. This latest summary is expected to blame Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for Khashoggi's killing. However, it's unclear if Biden discussed this with Saudi King Salman during their phone call yesterday. CBS News senior foreign affairs correspondent and Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan joins CBSN to break down the latest developments.