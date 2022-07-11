Watch CBS News

Biden heads to Middle East for first official visit

President Biden will travel to Saudi Arabia and Israel this week for his first official visit to the region since taking office. The White House confirms the president will hold talks with the Saudi king and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He will also meet with Palestinian officials in Israel's occupied West Bank. Zeke Miller, a CBS News political contributor and White House reporter for the Associated Press, joined CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss.
