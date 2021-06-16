Biden discusses infrastructure talks, Mitch McConnell and Putin with reporters President Biden addressed reporters on the tarmac in Switzerland before boarding Air Force One to head back to Washington, concluding his first foreign trip as president. Mr. Biden apologized for being a "wiseguy" to a reporter during his press conference following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He also spoke about the latest developments in negotiations on an infrastructure bill and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's recent comment that Republicans wouldn't let Mr. Biden fill a Supreme Court vacancy in 2024 if the GOP has retaken the chamber.