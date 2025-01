Biden cancels trip to Italy to focus on Los Angeles wildfires, Trump blames Newsom for blazes President Biden has canceled the last planned foreign trip of his presidency so he can focus on the federal response to the Los Angeles wildfires. President-elect Donald Trump, meanwhile, has taken to social media to call on California Gov. Gavin Newsom to resign for the fires, saying they're "all his fault." CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns has more.