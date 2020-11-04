Election: Live Updates
Full Election Results
Races To Watch
Download The CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Live Updates: Biden projected to win Wisconsin and Michigan
CBS News' Full Election Results
Biden: "We believe we will be the winners" when counting is done
Abortion ballot measure results show stark divide
Missouri elects first Black congresswoman, CBS News projects
Democrats' path to Senate leadership looks increasingly unlikely
Prominent Republicans condemn Trump's false victory claim
Judge "not pleased" after Postal Service failed to meet deadline on order
Ritchie Torres becomes first openly gay Black member of Congress
2020 Elections
Election Live Updates: Biden projected to win Wisconsin as Trump seeks recount
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Battleground states to watch
The races that could determine who controls the Senate
Prominent Republicans condemn Trump's false victory claim
The pivotal post-Election Day dates you need to know
Mitch McConnell wins reelection in Kentucky
Sarah McBride becomes first transgender state senator
Lindsey Graham wins reelection, CBS News projects
QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene wins House seat
Ocasio-Cortez projected to win second term in House
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Biden campaign sees clear path to 270 electoral votes
The Biden campaign feels they have a clear path to 270 electoral votes, with both Arizona and Nevada leaning blue, plus wins projected in both Wisconsin and Michigan. Ed O'Keefe reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue