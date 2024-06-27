Biden campaign responds to Supreme Court's Idaho abortion ruling President Biden's campaign team released a statement following the Supreme Court's decision to allow abortions in Idaho in rare cases where a woman's life is in danger. The statement says in part, "Women's health, lives and freedoms remain in peril across the country because of Donald Trump... If Trump returns to the White House, he and his allies will ban abortion in all 50 states." CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes has more.