Biden campaign reacts to Trump's guilty verdict President Biden's campaign released a statement after former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts in his "hush money" trial. "Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain," the statement from campaign spokesperson Michael Tyler read. "...Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president." CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has more.