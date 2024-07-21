Biden campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond says president "has heard those concerns" of Democrats Cedric Richmond, the co-chair of President Biden's reelection campaign, tells "Face the Nation" that the president "has heard those concerns" of prominent Democrats and lawmakers who have called on him to drop out of the 2024 race, but "he's made a decision" to stay in the race. "I think that there are those out there that need to hear it again, that he made a decision, he's going to be the candidate, he's going to be the next president," Richmond added.