Biden calls for "peace and calm" in Minnesota after police shooting of Daunte Wright President Biden says he has seen police bodycam video of the shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion, Wall Street Journal White House reporter Catherine Lucey, and Washington Post editor Natalie Jennings join CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss the president's response, plus his negotiations with Republicans on his infrastructure plan.