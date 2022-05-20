CBS News App
Newsletters
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Russia claims full control of Mariupol as Ukraine fighters send last messages
Judge says CDC can't end the Title 42 border expulsions
Archbishop of San Francisco says Pelosi can't receive communion
Photo alleged to show Hunter Biden's laptop surfaces
Stocks are nearly in a bear market. Here's what to know.
Babies hospitalized as formula shortage grows more dire
Tornado wreaks havoc in northern Michigan community
Robby Mook says Clinton agreed to give Trump-Russia material to reporter
Cat reunited with owners 16 years after running away
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Biden begins visits to South Korea, Japan
President Joe Biden opened his trip to Asia on Friday with a focus on the U.S. tech sector, touring a Samsung computer chip plant in South Korea. During his six-day stay, Mr. Biden will also visit Japan. Nancy Cordes reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On