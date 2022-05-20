Watch CBS News

Biden begins visits to South Korea, Japan

President Joe Biden opened his trip to Asia on Friday with a focus on the U.S. tech sector, touring a Samsung computer chip plant in South Korea. During his six-day stay, Mr. Biden will also visit Japan. Nancy Cordes reports.
