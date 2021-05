Biden announces new goal to vaccinate 70% of U.S. adults by July 4 as demand for shots declines President Biden has announced a new goal in battling COVID-19, aiming to get 70% of American adults vaccinated by July 4. But more than 20 states across the country are not ordering all the available doses allocated to them as demand for vaccines declines. CBS News correspondent Laura Podesta joins CBSN AM with details.