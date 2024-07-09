Biden and Trump didn't talk much about climate change at their last debate. Here's why that matters. President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump had their first debate of the 2024 presidential election season on June 27 – and golf got more talking time than their plans to address climate change. A day after the debate, Beryl formed, quickly becoming a deadly and historic hurricane that even stunned experts. Here's how the two events are linked – and why that connection is more important than ever.