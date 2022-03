Biden sending additional aid to Ukraine following Zelenskyy's plea to Congress President Biden announced the U.S. will send an addition $800 million in security aid to Ukraine. He made the announcement hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a speech to Congress, pleading for more help. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab joins" Red and Blue" from Lviv, Ukraine to discuss the impact the aid will have on Ukraine as Russia's assault on the country rages on.