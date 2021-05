Biden administration begins reuniting some migrant children with their parents The Biden administration is beginning to reunite some families who were separated at the southern border under the Trump administration. On Tuesday, a mother and son from Mexico were brought back together after nearly four years apart. CBS News' Lilia Luciano shares their story, then CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss that and more.