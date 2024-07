Biden to address 2024 exit in Oval Office speech as Trump holds rally President Biden is set to deliver a primetime address Wednesday night where he is expected to explain his decision to drop out of the 2024 race and lay out his vision for the rest of his term. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump will hold his first rally since Vice President Kamala Harris ascended to the top of the Democratic ticket. CBS News' Weijia Jiang and Nikole Killion have the latest.