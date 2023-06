Bestselling author Ibram X. Kendi on new graphic novel adaptation New York Times bestselling author Ibram X. Kendi is remaking one of his groundbreaking books on racism into a graphic novel. Kendi, a CBS News contributor, talks with "CBS Mornings" about his new book, "Stamped From the Beginning: A Graphic History of Racist Ideas In America," as well as the ongoing push to challenge books like his that deal with racism.