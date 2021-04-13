Live

Bernie Sanders' decisive win in New Hampshire

Bernie Sanders wins big over Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire. CBS News senior political editor Steve Chaggaris, Republican strategists Rick Davis and Leslie Sanchez and Democratic strategist Lynda Tran join CBSN to talk politics.
