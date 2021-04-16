Live

Bernie Sanders campaign is losing steam

The Sanders campaign has taken a huge blow with a $20 million drop in fundraising in April. He has also cut his staff in half since a string of losses over the past few weeks. CBSN Contributor Jon Allen discusses the Sanders campaign fallout.
