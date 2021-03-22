Live

Benghazi suspect appears in D.C. court

Ahmed Abu Khattala, a Libyan allegedly behind the September 2012 attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, appeared in federal court Saturday. He pleaded not guilty to a terrorism charge. John Albert reports from Washington.
