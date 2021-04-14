Live

Ben Carson: No "path forward" for campaign

Dr. Ben Carson has released a statement saying that he will not participate in this Thursday's GOP debate, and that he will address his political career on Friday. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers and Kristine Johnson have more.
