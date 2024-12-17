Watch CBS News

Behind Trump's meeting with TikTok's CEO

President-elect Donald Trump met with TikTok's CEO Shou Chew as a deadline approaches for the social media app and its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to cut ties or be banned in the U.S. CBS News' Libby Cathey has more.
