Behind the "starshot" project to search for intelligent life in space UFOs and aliens have always fascinated people, but a new project announced this week by famed physicist Stephen Hawking, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Russian billionaire Yuri Milner takes space exploration and the search for intelligent life in the universe a step further. Jeffrey Kluger, Time magazine’s editor-at-large, joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to discuss the implications of the venture.