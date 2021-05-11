Behind the prosecutors' tactics in Bill Cosby sexual assault trial Comedian Bill Cosby is in court for a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case. Cosby's first trial ended in a hung jury last year. The jury failed to reach a unanimous decision about the alleged assault of former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004. A judge will hear arguments this week about the prosecution's request to let 19 other Cosby accusers testify in the retrial. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the the case.