Barr to Trump: Don’t interfere with DOJ Attorney General Barr called out President Trump over his Twitter habits in a stunning rebuke just days after reversing his own department’s recommendation for Roger Stone’s prison term. Stone is a longtime ally and friend of Mr. Trump’s, and the DOJ’s decision sparked outrage among Democrats who accused Mr. Trump of intervening in the department. Ben Tracy reports from the White House where the president is being criticized on several fronts.