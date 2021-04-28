Live

Bannon touts Trump's agenda at CPAC

Chief Strategist Steve Bannon touted President Trump's agenda when he spoke Thursday at CPAC. Also there was mixed messages from President Trump and his Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly on deportations efforts.
