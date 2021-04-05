Live

Banks to remain closed in Greece

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras ordered all banks to not open on Monday to avoid panic. Greece has until Tuesday to pay off its $1.8 billion debt to international creditors. CBS News correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports.
