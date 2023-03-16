Watch CBS News

Yellen testifies on strength of banking system as major banks shore up First Republic

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a Senate hearing that the nation's banking system "remains sound" in the wake of the country's second largest bank collapse. And major banks committed $30 billion to shore up First Republic Bank. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent and "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan join "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest on the banking situation.
