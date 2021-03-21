Live

Watch CBSN Live

Balkan floods pose threat of unearthed landmines

Record floods in the Balkans have killed close to 40 people and triggered as many as 3,000 landslides. But there are now concerns that the raging waters have moved landmines and torn down signs marking war fields. Allen Pizzey reports.
