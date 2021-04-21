Live

Baby gorilla makes debut at Philadelphia Zoo

The Philadelphia Zoo welcomed a new, adorable addition: a baby gorilla. The primate has yet to be named, but the zoo plans to hold a naming contest on their website. CBSN's Elaine Quijano has the details.
