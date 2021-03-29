Live

"Avatar" sequel delayed

James Cameron is delaying the sequel to "Avatar," pushing back the release until late 2017. Also, "The Bold and the Beautiful" celebrates a big milestone. Suzanne Marques reports on the day's top entertainment stories.
