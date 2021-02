Authors Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain on new historical book "Four Hundred Souls" As we mark the start of Black History Month, CBS News contributor Ibram X. Kendi and historian Keisha Blain join "CBS This Morning" to discuss their new book, "Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019." They talk about the 90 writers and poets who collaborated in the book and why it's important for them to highlight the diversity of Black America.