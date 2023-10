Author Michael Lewis on the rise and fall of Sam Bankman-Fried Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried delivered opening statements in his criminal trial Wednesday. Prosecutors have accused the former FTX CEO of misusing billions of dollars in customer funds. Author Michael Lewis joins CBS News to discuss his new book, "Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon," which takes an in-depth look at the rise and fall of Bankman-Fried.