Author Janet Evanovich on her latest Stephanie Plum best-seller Four decades into her blockbuster career, Janet Evanovich is still pumping out best-selling books. Her most recent is the 27th book in the hugely popular Stephanie Plum series, but the first that is not directly named after a number. There was "One for the Money," "Two for the Show," and many more. The celebrated author speaks to Jeff Glor about her one of her latest efforts, "Fortune and Glory."