Author Harlan Coben on writing process and new thriller, "Home" Harlan Coben has been called the master of the suburban thriller. The bestselling author has written more than 25 books, with more than 70 million in print worldwide. His new book, "Home," brings back his iconic character, Myron Bolitar, who tries to unravel the mystery behind the kidnapping of two boys 10 years after the crime. Coben joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his writing process.