Author Doris Kearns Goodwin's new book highlights politics for young readers Best-selling author Doris Kearns Goodwin discusses her new book, "The Leadership Journey: How Four Kids Became President." It's her first book for young readers and highlights the early lives of Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson. Kearns Goodwin has spent five decades studying America's presidents and writing multiple books about them.