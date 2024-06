Author Charles Lachman on how Operation Nemo changed the course of World War II Just two days before D-Day, U.S. Navy Captain Daniel Gallery and his team captured a Nazi submarine in the eastern Atlantic, uncovering a trove of vital intelligence. Charles Lachman, author of "Codename Nemo: The Hunt for a Nazi U-Boat and the Elusive Enigma Machine" and executive producer of "Inside Edition," joins "CBS Mornings" to talk about Operation Nemo and how the course of World War II was changed.