Austin police say bombing suspect recorded 25-minute confession A 23-year-old man suspected of terrorizing Texas residents with explosive packages for several weeks recorded a 25-minute "confession" on his cellphone, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley announced during a news conference Wednesday evening. In the video, Mark Conditt​ describes differences between each of the seven bombs he is believed to have constructed. Police say all of the devices are accounted for. Conditt died early Wednesday morning as police closed in on him.