Austan Goolsbee says it isn't a "certainty" that Fed will lower interest rates in Sept. Austan Goolsbee, the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, tells "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," that he doesn't think it's a "certainty" that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates in September. "We've been making clear for a while what economic conditions would be appropriate for us to cut rates, for us to hold rates where and they are and things like that."