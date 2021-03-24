Live

Watch CBSN Live

August 17: Nixon, Rogers, Brooks

The latest on the violence in Iraq and the protests in Ferguson, Mo. following the shooting of Michael Brown with Gov. Jay Nixon, D-Mo., Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., NAACP President Cornell William Brooks, and others.
