Audible gasps in room as Trump questioned Harris' ethnicity Before Donald Trump was a declared presidential candidate, he rose to prominence in some Republican circles by becoming the chief advocate for the false claim that Barack Obama was not born in the U.S. Trump waded into the same waters Wednesday when asked about his likely 2024 opponent Kamala Harris, whose mother was Indian and father is Jamaican. CBS News campaign reporter Taurean Small has more from Chicago.