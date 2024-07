Attempted carjacking leads to shooting outside Justice Sotomayor's D.C. home Washington D.C. police say an attempted carjacking led to a shooting outside of Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor's home last week. The U.S. Marshals Service confirms the officers involved were part of a unit assigned to the residences of Supreme Court justices. Police say there's no indication the suspect, who was taken to a hospital for his injuries, targeted Sotomayor.