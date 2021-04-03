Live

At least five killed in Amtrak train derailment

The derailment of an Amtrak train in Philadelphia left at least five people dead and more than 100 in local hospitals for treatment. Train 188 was traveling from Washington to New York City. Brian Webb reports.
