Watch CBS News

At least 4 killed, dozens hurt in Texas tornado

At least four people were killed when a tornado tore through the North Texas town of Matador Wednesday night. It was one of multiple tornadoes which ripped through several states amid severe weather conditions. Jason Allen reports from Matador.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.