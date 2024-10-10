At least 340 rescued after Hurricane Milton, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update on Hurricane Milton rescue and recovery efforts Thursday, noting that 340 people and 49 pets have been rescued since the storm's landfall Wednesday night. The governor also said that inland flooding caused by the storm in central and northern parts of the state has blocked key roadways. Energy companies are working to restore power to the estimated three million residents in the dark.