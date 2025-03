At least 20 killed in Russian missile strikes on eastern Ukraine At least 20 people were killed when Russia's military launched a flurry of missile and drone attacks in eastern Ukraine Saturday, damaging multiple apartment buildings in the town of Dobropillya. The strikes come after the U.S. paused intelligence and military aid to Ukraine in the wake of President Trump's Oval Office face-off with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Imtiaz Tyab reports.